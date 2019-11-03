GOOD-FOR-YOU CORNBREAD
Ingredients:
1 cup cornmeal
1 cup flour
1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 cup low-fat (1 percent) buttermilk
1 large egg
1/4 cup soft tub margarine
1 teaspoon vegetable oil to grease baking pan
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix together cornmeal, flour, sugar and baking powder.
In another bowl, combine buttermilk and egg. Beat lightly. Slowly add buttermilk and egg mixture to dry ingredients. Add margarine and mix by hand or with mixer for 1 minute. Bake for 20–25 minutes in an 8-by-8 greased baking dish. Cool and cut into 10 squares.
Nutrition: Recipe makes 10 servings. Per serving: 178 calories, 6g total fat, 22mg cholesterol, 94mg sodium, 1g total fiber, 4g protein and 27g carbohydrates
Source: National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute at healthyeating.nhlbi.nih.gov