If you’re looking to boost your intake of vegetables, this recipe provides 55 calories per 1/4 cup serving.
SPINACH DIP FOR VEGGIES
Ingredients:
1 cup low-fat cottage cheese
1 cup nonfat plain yogurt
1 cup chopped, washed and dried fresh spinach
3 garlic cloves, crushed
1/8 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
1/8 teaspoon or pinch of nutmeg
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor. Puree until almost smooth. You can serve this dip with your favorite veggies including carrots, mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli, celery and cucumbers.
Nutrition:
Serves 8. Per 1/4 cup serving: 55 calories, 7g protein, 6g carbohydrate, 1g fiber, 1g fat and 274mg sodium
Source: Food and Health Communications, foodandhealth.com