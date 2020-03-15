Spinach dip

If you’re looking to boost your intake of vegetables, this recipe provides 55 calories per 1/4 cup serving.

SPINACH DIP FOR VEGGIES

Ingredients:

1 cup low-fat cottage cheese

1 cup nonfat plain yogurt

1 cup chopped, washed and dried fresh spinach

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1/8 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

1/8 teaspoon or pinch of nutmeg

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor. Puree until almost smooth. You can serve this dip with your favorite veggies including carrots, mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli, celery and cucumbers.

Nutrition:

Serves 8. Per 1/4 cup serving: 55 calories, 7g protein, 6g carbohydrate, 1g fiber, 1g fat and 274mg sodium

Source: Food and Health Communications, foodandhealth.com

