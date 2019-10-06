OATMEAL PECAN WAFFLES
Ingredients for waffles:
1 cup whole-wheat flour
1/2 cup quick-cooking oats
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon sugar
1/4 cup unsalted pecans, chopped
2 large eggs, separated
1 1/2 cups fat-free (skim) milk
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
Ingredients for fruit topping:
2 cups fresh strawberries, halved
1 cup fresh blackberries
1 cup fresh blueberries
1 teaspoon powdered sugar
All berries may be substituted with frozen, thawed
Directions: Preheat waffle iron. Combine flour, oats, baking powder, sugar and pecans in a large bowl. Combine egg yolks, milk and vegetable oil in a separate bowl and mix well. Add liquid mixture to the dry ingredients and stir together. Do not overmix, mixture should be a bit lumpy. Whip egg whites to medium peaks. Gently fold egg whites into batter. Pour batter into preheated waffle iron and cook until the waffle iron light signals it’s done or steam stops coming out of the iron. A waffle is perfect when it is crisp and well-browned on the outside with a moist, light, airy and fluffy inside. Batter can also be used to make pancakes. Add fresh fruit and a light dusting of powdered sugar to each waffle, and serve.
Nutrition: Yield 4 servings, serving size three small (2-inch) or one large (6-inch) waffle depending on waffle iron size: 340 calories, 11g total fat, 2g saturated fat, 107mg cholesterol, 331mg sodium, 9g total fiber, 14g protein, 50g carbohydrates, 369mg potassium
Source: National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute at nhlbi.nih.gov