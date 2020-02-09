CABBAGE FRUIT SALAD
Ingredients:
2 cups cabbage, shredded
2 oranges, peeled, sectioned, seeded
1/2 cup crushed pineapple, drained
2 medium apples, chopped
4 tablespoons plain, low-fat yogurt
1 teaspoon honey
Directions:
Wash hands and clean cooking area. Wash and prepare cabbage, oranges, and apples as directed. Mix all ingredients. Serve.
Nutrition:
Serves 6. Per serving: 70 calories, 0g fat, 0g saturated fat, 0mg cholesterol, 10mg sodium, 17g carbohydrate, 3g fiber, 1g protein.
Contributed by Peg Christenson, registered nutrition and dietetic technician, at Hutchinson Health.
Source: Produce for Better Health Foundation, fruitsandveggiesmorematters.org