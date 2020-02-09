Cabbage
CABBAGE FRUIT SALAD

Ingredients:

2 cups cabbage, shredded

2 oranges, peeled, sectioned, seeded

1/2 cup crushed pineapple, drained

2 medium apples, chopped

4 tablespoons plain, low-fat yogurt

1 teaspoon honey

Directions:

Wash hands and clean cooking area. Wash and prepare cabbage, oranges, and apples as directed. Mix all ingredients. Serve.

Nutrition:

Serves 6. Per serving: 70 calories, 0g fat, 0g saturated fat, 0mg cholesterol, 10mg sodium, 17g carbohydrate, 3g fiber, 1g protein.

Contributed by Peg Christenson, registered nutrition and dietetic technician, at Hutchinson Health.

Source: Produce for Better Health Foundation, fruitsandveggiesmorematters.org

