Bowl of chili con carne
THREE-BEAN CHILI WITH CHUNKY TOMATOES

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 cup onion, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup celery, rinsed and chopped

1 cup green bell pepper, rinsed and diced

1 can (15 1/2-ounces) low-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can (15 1/2-ounces) low-sodium red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 can (15 1/2-ounces) low-sodium pinto beans, drained and rinsed

2 cans (14 1/2-ounces each) no-salt-added diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon chili powder

Directions: In an 8-quart soup or pasta pot, heat the oil over medium heat until hot but not smoking. Add onion, cook and stir until it starts to soften, about 5 minutes. Add celery and green pepper, cook and stir another 5 minutes until all vegetables soften. Add drained and rinsed beans to pot. Stir in tomatoes, cumin and chili powder. Bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat and simmer 10–20 minutes to blend flavors. Serve immediately.

Chef’s tip: Serve with garlic bread or cornbread.

Nutrition: Recipe makes 4 servings, 2 cups each: 443 calories, 8g fat, 331mg sodium, 16g total fiber, 22g protein, 73g carbohydrates.

Source: National Heart, Lunch, and Blood Institute at healthyeating.nhlbi.nih.gov

