THREE-BEAN CHILI WITH CHUNKY TOMATOES
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 cup onion, coarsely chopped
1/2 cup celery, rinsed and chopped
1 cup green bell pepper, rinsed and diced
1 can (15 1/2-ounces) low-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed
1 can (15 1/2-ounces) low-sodium red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
1 can (15 1/2-ounces) low-sodium pinto beans, drained and rinsed
2 cans (14 1/2-ounces each) no-salt-added diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 tablespoon chili powder
Directions: In an 8-quart soup or pasta pot, heat the oil over medium heat until hot but not smoking. Add onion, cook and stir until it starts to soften, about 5 minutes. Add celery and green pepper, cook and stir another 5 minutes until all vegetables soften. Add drained and rinsed beans to pot. Stir in tomatoes, cumin and chili powder. Bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat and simmer 10–20 minutes to blend flavors. Serve immediately.
Chef’s tip: Serve with garlic bread or cornbread.
Nutrition: Recipe makes 4 servings, 2 cups each: 443 calories, 8g fat, 331mg sodium, 16g total fiber, 22g protein, 73g carbohydrates.
Source: National Heart, Lunch, and Blood Institute at healthyeating.nhlbi.nih.gov