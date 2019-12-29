Looking for easy-to-make drinks to serve at your New Year’s Eve party? Share the cheer with these recipes.
HOLIDAY HOMEMADE EGGNOG
Eggnog may be safely made at home by using pasteurized eggs. Pasteurized eggs are found next to regular eggs at the store. Products that have been pasteurized means that no further cooking is necessary.
Ingredients:
4 egg yolks
1 (5-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
1 tablespoon white sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
4 1/2 cups milk
4 egg whites
1 fluid ounce rum
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Directions: In a large mixing bowl, beat egg yolks until they are thickened and light. Gradually stir in condensed milk, sugar, vanilla and milk. Beat the egg whites until stiff, then add them to the milk mixture. Stir rum into the mixture (to taste). Garnish with nutmeg. Source: Allrecipes.com
FRESH CITRUS SPRITZER
Ingredients:
1 grapefruit, juiced
4 oranges, juiced
2 cups club soda
Ice cubes, as desired
Orange and grapefruit slices for garnish
Serves: 4 (1 cup each)
Directions: Juice the grapefruit and oranges into a bowl. Pour juices through a mesh strainer into another bowl to strain out seeds. Discard seeds. Fill a pitcher with ice and add the strained juices. Slowly pour in club soda and stir together. Pour into individual glasses. Garnish with orange and grapefruit slices and serve. Source: HealthPartners PowerUp