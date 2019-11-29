Chopped turkey on cutting board with knife
If you have too much turkey left over from Thanksgiving, here’s a recipe to help.

WHITE TURKEY CHILI

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon oil

1/4 cup onion, chopped

1 cup celery, chopped

4 cups cooked turkey, chopped

2 15.5-ounce cans Great Northern beans, drained

2 11-ounce cans corn, undrained

1 4-ounce can chopped green chilies

4 cups turkey or chicken broth

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Directions: Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and celery, cook and stir 2-3 minutes. Place all ingredients in a large saucepan (at least 4 quarts). Stir well. Cover and cook about 15 minutes over medium heat, stirring occasionally until thoroughly heated. Recipe makes 8 servings.

Source: unl.edu

