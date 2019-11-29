If you have too much turkey left over from Thanksgiving, here’s a recipe to help.
WHITE TURKEY CHILI
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon oil
1/4 cup onion, chopped
1 cup celery, chopped
4 cups cooked turkey, chopped
2 15.5-ounce cans Great Northern beans, drained
2 11-ounce cans corn, undrained
1 4-ounce can chopped green chilies
4 cups turkey or chicken broth
1 teaspoon ground cumin
Directions: Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and celery, cook and stir 2-3 minutes. Place all ingredients in a large saucepan (at least 4 quarts). Stir well. Cover and cook about 15 minutes over medium heat, stirring occasionally until thoroughly heated. Recipe makes 8 servings.
Source: unl.edu