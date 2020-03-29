From cereal and milk to yogurt and fruit to broccoli and cheese, combining dairy with plant-based foods creates a superfood power couple that can help ensure you and your family are receiving the nutrients you need.
With the rise in popularity of plant-based diets, dairy can help optimize nutrient absorption from plant foods and provide additional nutrients such as high-quality protein, calcium, vitamin D and vitamin B12. You can create delicious meals with the nutrition you need while enjoying the best of plants and dairy.
Combining dairy and plant-based foods is easier with these dairy-powered recipes from Milk Means More. They are ideal for creating a nutritious and delicious plan for every meal throughout the day.
CREAMY COUSCOUS WITH BROCCOLI, TOMATOES AND CHEESE
Recipe courtesy of culinary dietitian Marcia Stanley
Ingredients:
1/2 cup chopped onion
2 tablespoons butter
3 cups broccoli florets
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1/2 teaspoon pepper
3 cups fat-free, 2 percent or whole milk
1 1/2 cups plain couscous (wheat pasta)
1 cup finely shredded Parmesan cheese
1 cup (4 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese
1 1/2 cups seeded and chopped tomatoes
2 tablespoons slivered fresh basil leaves
Directions:
In a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, cook onion in butter 2 minutes. Add broccoli, garlic and pepper and cook and stir 2 minutes. Stir milk into broccoli mixture and bring to boil. Stir in couscous and remove from heat. Cover and let stand 5 minutes. Gently stir Parmesan cheese into couscous mixture. Spread on serving platter. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese. Top with tomatoes and fresh basil leaves. Serves 6.
LENTIL TACOS WITH TANGY GUACAMOLE
Recipe courtesy of culinary dietitian Marcia Stanley
Ingredients for Tangy Guacamole:
1 medium ripe avocado, pitted, peeled and chopped
1 tablespoon orange, lime or lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
1 clove garlic, minced
1/2 cup plain, fat-free Greek yogurt
Ingredients for Lentil Tacos:
2 1/3 cups water
1 cup dry brown lentils, rinsed and drained
1/2 cup finely chopped onion
2 teaspoons chili powder
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cups seeded and chopped tomatoes, divided
1 1/4 cups (5 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese, divided
12 yellow corn taco shells
Directions:
To make Tangy Guacamole: In a small bowl, mash avocado, juice, hot pepper sauce and garlic. Stir in yogurt, cover and refrigerate until serving time.
To make Lentil Tacos: Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine water, lentils, onion, chili powder, garlic and salt. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat. Cover and gently boil 12-15 minutes, or until lentils are just tender. Uncover and boil 5-15 minutes, or until most liquid evaporates. Remove lentils from heat. Stir in 1 cup tomatoes and 3/4 cup cheese. Spoon into taco shells. Stand filled tacos in 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking dish. Sprinkle tacos with remaining tomatoes and cheese. Loosely cover dish with foil and bake 3-5 minutes, or until cheese melts. Stir guacamole and serve with warm tacos. Serves 6.
LABNEH SPREAD
Recipe courtesy of Jenn Fillenworth of Jenny with the Good Eats
Ingredients:
12 ounces whole milk Greek yogurt
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 pinch sea salt, for garnish
fresh herbs, for garnish
pita bread, grilled
assorted seasonal vegetables
Directions:
In a bowl, mix Greek yogurt, salt and lemon juice. Transfer mixture to fine mesh strainer lined with cheesecloth. Wrap mixture in cheesecloth and strain over bowl in refrigerator 24-48 hours. Strain longer to make thicker. Once thickened as desired, remove from cheesecloth and top spread with olive oil, sea salt and fresh herbs. Serve with grilled pita bread and assorted seasonal vegetables. Serves 6.
BLUEBERRY APPLE CRISP SMOOTHIE BOWL
Recipe courtesy of Rachel Gurk of Rachel Cooks
Ingredients:
1 cup frozen blueberries
2 cups apples, roughly chopped, reserving 2 tablespoons for topping
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt
1 cup spinach
pure maple syrup, to taste
ice cubes (optional)
Toppings:
2 tablespoons oats
1 teaspoon pure maple syrup
1 tablespoon pecans, chopped
2 tablespoons reserved chopped apple
fresh blueberries
Directions:
In blender, blend blueberries, apples, cinnamon, yogurt and spinach until smooth. Add maple syrup to taste. If thicker mixture is desired, add ice cubes. Pour into a bowl. Mix oats with maple syrup. Top smoothie mixture with oats, pecans, apples and blueberries. Serves 1.
Find more recipes that combine the goodness of dairy and plant-based foods at milkmeansmore.org.
Source: Family Features