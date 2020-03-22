Nothing is better than a steaming bowl of soup. It warms the heart and soothes the soul. Soups are filling and easy to make.Here are a couple of recipes to get started.
REUBEN SOUP
If you like a reuben sandwich, you will like this soup as it uses the main ingredients of the popular sandwich. Plus, it only takes 30 minutes to prepare.
Ingredients:
32-ounce carton low-sodium chicken or beef stock
1 pound cooked corned beef or pastrami, diced, fat removed
8-ounce package sauerkraut, rinsed and drained
1 yellow onion, chopped
4 carrots, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon oregano
1 bay leaf
1/3 cup cold water
1/4 cup cornstarch
1 cup heavy cream
12-ounce package Swiss cheese, sliced
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Crouton ingredients:
6 slices marble rye bread
2-3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil or butter, melted
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
Directions:
Heat olive oil in large stock pot over medium-high heat and sauté onion and carrot until softened for 7-9 minutes. Add garlic and diced corned beef and cook for another 1-2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and oregano. Pour chicken stock into stock pot then stir in sauerkraut. Bring to a boil then reduce the heat. Let simmer for 20 minutes. Create slurry by whisking cornstarch and cold water together in a small bowl. Remove bay leaf from soup, then whisk in slurry. Cook for another 5-10 minutes or until soup thickens. Stir in heavy cream and Swiss cheese and cook another 5 minutes or until heated through. Ladle into serving bowls. Top with rye bread croutons and serve. Serves 8.
HAMBURGER SOUP
This quick and easy comfort soup is loaded with vegetables, ground beef and a rich tomato broth. It’s easy to make with ingredients you probably have.
Ingredients:
1 pound lean ground beef
1 onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 medium potatoes, peeled and diced
3 1/2 cups beef broth
1 28-ounce can diced tomatoes with juice
1 can condensed tomato soup
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon Italian seasonings
1 bay leaf
Salt and pepper to taste
3 cups mixed vegetables, fresh or frozen
Directions:
Brown onion, ground beef and garlic until no pink remains. Drain any fat. Add potatoes, broth, tomatoes, tomato soup, Worcestershire sauce, seasonings and bay leaf. Simmer covered 10 minutes. Stir in vegetables. Simmer 15-20 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Makes 8 servings.