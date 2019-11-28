A Thanksgiving card that I purchased says “Family, friends, laughter, memories, sharing, that’s the heart of Thanksgiving.”
I also came across a story in an older Reader's Digest. The story is written by Mrs. Klein, a first-grade teacher.
When Mrs. Klein told her first-graders to draw a picture of something for which they were thankful, she thought how little these children, who lived in a deteriorating neighborhood, actually had to be thankful for. She knew that most of the class would draw pictures of turkeys or of bountifully laden thanksgiving tables. That was what they believed was expected of them.
What took Mrs. Klein aback was Douglas’ picture. Douglas was so forlorn and likely to be found close in Mrs. Klein's shadow when they went outside for recess. Douglas’ drawing was simply a hand, but whose hand? The class was captivated by his image.
“I think it must be the hand of God that brings us food,” said one student.
“A farmer," said another, "because they grow the turkeys.”
“It looks more like a policeman, and they protect us," said Lavinia, who was always so serious. “I think that it is supposed to be all the hands that help us, but Douglas could only draw one of them.”
Mrs. Klein had almost forgotten Douglas in her pleasure at finding the class so responsive. When she had the others at work on another project, she bent over his desk and asked whose hand it was.
Douglas mumbled, “It’s yours, teacher.”
Then Mrs. Klein recalled that she had taken Douglas by the hand from time to time. She often did that with the children, but it must have meant so much to Douglas.
Perhaps, she reflected, this was her Thanksgiving and everybody’s Thanksgiving — not the material things given onto us, but the small ways that we give something to others.