For many, the holiday season is a time for family gatherings, religious observances, good food and traditions.
For others, this is the loneliest time of year, filled with stress and sadness.
Various forces — some beyond our control — can separate us from family and friends: A move to a new community. Divorce. Death of a spouse. An ongoing schism within the family.
But that doesn’t mean we need to be alone and down. Though Hutchinson doesn’t host a Christmas meal as it does at Thanksgiving, there are numerous other meaningful ways we can connect during the holidays.
As we enter the season, let’s be mindful of those around us who might find this a difficult time of year. Likewise, if you are alone, consider opportunities to brighten your holiday observances.
All it takes is a little planning. Experts cited by popular media offer the following tips:
1. Be realistic if you are alone. Don’t set too-high expectations. Preset notions about the season “being just right” — whether you are alone or not — can bring up all sorts of issues relating to family, stress and anxiety, writer Laurie Stoneham says at psychcentral.com. Don’t let that happen.
“There’s this idea that it’s supposed to be perfect, and if it’s not, the person asks, ‘What’s wrong with me?’” clinical psychologist Elaine Rodino tells Stoneham. Statistically, the number of households in this country that enjoy a “traditional” or “perfect” holiday is not in the majority, Rodino explains.
2. Take proactive measures. Don’t feel guilty or blame others for being alone, advises WebMD. Instead, reach out to others who might be alone and would like to be included in activities.
Alexander Obolosky, a Chicago psychiatrist, tells WebMD that if no invitations seem likely, “don’t wait until the last moment. Plan to cook dinner yourself and invite somebody over. The important thing is to be with people.”
3. If your faith is important, celebrate it with others who share your beliefs. As the saying goes, “’Tis the reason for the season.”
McLeod County is well churched, with more than 81 percent of residents identifying as members of Christian congregations in 2010, according to the Association of Religion Data Archives. If you need a ride to Christmas worship, call one of the congregations listed elsewhere in this paper. If a religious observance is already part of your plans, reach out to others who might be alone and invite them to join you.
4. Help others. Yes, this is an extraordinarily busy time of year, but devoting a few minutes with someone who spends much time alone can make a world of difference in that person’s life.
Volunteer at a church activity or through a nonprofit such as Common Cup Ministry. Or visit a homebound neighbor — and don’t forget to bring a baked item or other food.
Neighbors can affect one’s happiness, Chicago Tribune writer Darcel Rockett found. Rockett reports that a 2018 AARP Foundation study revealed that while age and living in an urban area can be factors contributing to loneliness, 61 percent of adults 45 or older who have never spoken to a neighbor are lonely, compared with 33 percent of those who have spoken to a neighbor.
5. If you are alone, revisit the second sentence of No. 2. No matter what, don’t feel guilty about it. “No, you’re not a monster because you hate this time of year,” writer and comedian Lane Moore asserts on glamour.com.
Even if you’ve been a longtime holiday loner, that’s OK. Writes Moore: “Yes, you’re allowed to celebrate or not celebrate the holidays however you want.”