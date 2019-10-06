We all know how hectic life can get. Research shows that the average American eats 1 in 5 meals in their car, and families report eating fewer than five meals together a week. We’re missing out on all the amazing social, physical and emotional benefits eating better together as a family can provide. So let’s turn National Eat Better, Eat Together Month into an all-year event.
When adults and children eat together:
- children do better in school
- children have fewer behavior problems
- teenagers are less apt to use drugs or alcohol
- children and teenagers say they like more time to talk with their family
- communication improves between children and adults
- children understand their family’s values and traditions
- traditions are created around food and meals
Tips to gather the family for a healthy meal:
- Make a breakfast date with your kids on the weekends. Get everyone involved in the meal preparations. Let the kids mix the batter. Dad cuts up fruit. Everyone sets the table together, eats together and then clears the table together.
- Have a “No Excuses” night. A standing date, when everyone has dinner together, no matter what. No other plans take priority to this night. Take turns planning and cooking the meal.
- Eat before evening events or right afterwards. Using a slow cooker or cooking ahead on the weekends may help on super busy nights.
- Always have easy meal ingredients on hand so meals at home can happen at the spur of the moment. Items such as fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk, lean meats and whole-wheat grains.
I hope you enjoy quality together time and the rich benefits of eating together as a family.
WAYS TO POWER UP IN OCTOBER
- Spooky Sprint: On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Spooky Sprint offers two distances: 5K Family Fun Run/Walk and a 1/2-Mile Kids Dash. The fun begins at 9 a.m. on First Avenue Southeast, next to Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. For more information or to register, visit spookysprint.org.
- Power of Produce: Wednesdays and Saturdays through October, Power of Produce offers free produce for children age 3-12 at the Hutchinson Farmers Market at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Market hours are 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m.-noon Sunday. For more information, visit the Hutchinson Farmers Market page on Facebook.
- Wheel and Cog Children's Museum: Enjoy reduced admission 4-7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Wheel and Cog Children’s Museum in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. This month it's Tuesday, Oct. 8 and Oct. 22.
- Running Group: The Hutchinson Community Running Group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson and runs a 3-mile loop around town. Check the group's Facebook page for updates.