Summer is filled with opportunities to spend time connecting with family and friends at events such as the Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival, the Fourth of July festivities, family reunions and vacations.
One Hutchinson event you don’t want to miss is National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Throughout the community, more than 20 neighborhoods are hosting parties that bring neighbors together to get to know each other better, enjoy time together and meet the police, firefighters and emergency personnel that protect and serve us so well.
National Night Out began throughout the United States and Canada in 1984. According to the National Night Out website, police departments created this annual community-building campaign to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. In Hutchinson, the city’s police and fire departments and paramedics along with the Connect Wholeheartedly Committee work with many participating neighborhoods to make this happen.
To learn about a party being hosted in your neighborhood, watch for a list of all the parties and a map of their locations in the Hutchinson Leader the week prior to Aug. 6 or visit hutchinsonleader.com. This list is your invitation to find a party nearby. It gives all the information for each party such as time, what to bring and a contact person. If there is no party close by, consider getting together with your neighbors to organize one of your own. If you have a new neighbor, stopping by with a personal invitation may make going to a party for the first time a less intimidating idea.
For more information, call Eric Kilian, Hutchinson Police Department, at 320-234-4483 or email ekilian@ci.hutchinson.mn.us or call Mary Henke at 320-587-4498. Information is also available at safety.com/national-night-out.