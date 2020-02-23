Forget the pejorative “OK boomer.” For a moment, disregard comments about how younger generations lack appreciation for hard work and face-to-face social interaction.
In other words, don’t fall for age-baiting stereotypes that reinforce misguided notions of an impending generational apocalypse.
In reality, Hutchinson is teaming with activities that are fostering deep understanding and trust among residents whose ages are often separated by decades. Here are three examples:
SENIOR LISTENERS AT WEST ELEMENTARY
Don’t let the name throw you. You don’t have to be a “senior citizen” to be involved in this program, which matches adults with first-graders who read a book aloud to them.
“The kids love it because they get that attention from an adult, and the adult wants to hear them read,” said teacher Lisa Rasmussen. “What more does a kid want than an adult’s undivided attention?”
Volunteers listen to groups of five students, or five pairs of students. Most volunteers range in age from their late 40s to 70s. The reading takes place in the school lunchroom.
Don’t know if you want to make a long-term commitment? No problem, Rasmussen said. Volunteers can try it once and then decide to continue. “There are people who come back year after year,” she said.
Senior Listeners meet 9-10:30 a.m. on most Fridays. The next sessions are set for March 20 and 27; April 3, 17 and 24; and May 1, 8, 22 and 29.
A similar program called Math Extensions also has opportunities for adult volunteers.
For more information, call Rasmussen at 320-587-4470, ext. 3061, or email her at lisa.rasmussen@isd423.org.
‘ASSIST’ PROGRAM AT MAPLEWOOD ACADEMY
About 20 years ago in Tennessee, the son of a formerly successful business woman recognized the uplifting emotional benefits of regular visits between his mother, then in a nursing home, and a young girl.
Today, those benefits live on with other young and older people through a grant program started by the man and administered by Southern Adventist University near Chattanooga.
In Hutchinson, 18 Maplewood Academy students visit older people at places such as Harmony River Living Center, Prince of Peace Retirement Living, and in private homes. Through the ASSIST program, they are paid an hourly wage to provide a variety of tasks such as housekeeping, sidewalk shoveling, assisting with crafts, or going for walks.
Just as important, the older person serves as a mentor to the student. “We ask the older person to share their stories, their experiences, their advice,” said Judy Bedell, the program’s coordinator. “They’re laughing and sharing things about their lives and hopefully developing a relationship.”
Students applying to participate in the program are interviewed by Bedell, who asks them to demonstrate how they are dependable and honest, as well as their motivation for the work.
“Some say, ‘I don’t live near my grandparents or my grandparents are no longer alive and I want to have a connect with an older person,’” she said. “Others say, ‘My grandparents play a big role in my life and I like what they have to offer.’”
The work sometimes results in lasting friendships that continue after the students graduate from Maplewood Academy.
While participation in ASSIST “is considered a desirable job” among students, Bedell explained, it is more than that.
“It’s a mission, it’s a ministry. It serves the school, the students, their parents and the community,” she said.
WALKING SCHOOL BUS AT PARK ELEMENTARY
Drive along Franklin Street on a spring or autumn Wednesday morning shortly after 8, and you’ll likely see a couple of older volunteers in fluorescent yellow safety vests leading a group of school kids to Park Elementary.
The procession is Park’s Walking School Bus, which guides youngsters to school and offers friendly conversation and safety tips along the way.
“I think it’s great to get kids outside and walking — walking to school,” said volunteer Ardis Toibison.
Fourth-grader Aiko Soto enjoys having a one-day-a-week break from the school bus.
“I get to see more nature,” she said. “On the bus, the windows can get fogged up and you don’t get to see everything outside. And there’s three people on a seat and you’re squished.”
During the walk, Tobison hands the kids stickers and bookmarks that offer tips for safe walking and bicycling.
The best part of volunteering, she said, are her conversations with the kids. They’re eager to talk about vacation plans and their weekends, their brothers and sisters, and their favorite school subjects. And, of course, tests.
“I tell them, ‘You can do it,’” she said. “It will be good.”
In addition to encouragement, she offers a granola bar to all who want one.
“That adds to their excitement,” Tobison said. “The kids are delightful. Once they start walking, they’re excited to be there.”