The outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 may be stressful for people. Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Coping with stress will make you, the people you care about, and your community stronger.
Stress during an infectious disease outbreak can include:
- fear and worry about your own health and the health of your loved ones;
- changes in sleep or eating patterns;
- difficulty sleeping or concentrating;
- worsening of chronic health problems;
- worsening of mental health conditions; and
- increased use of alcohol, tobacco or other drugs.
EVERYONE REACTS DIFFERENTLY
How you respond to the outbreak can depend on your background, the things that make you different from other people, and the community you live in.
People who may respond more strongly to the stress of a crisis include:
- older people and people with chronic diseases who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19;
- children and teens;
- people who are helping with the response to COVID-19 such as doctors, other health care providers and first responders; and
- people who have mental health conditions including problems with substance use.
TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF AND YOUR COMMUNITY
Taking care of yourself, your friends and your family can help you cope with stress. Helping others cope with their stress can also make your community stronger.
Ways to cope with stress:
- Take breaks from watching, reading or listening to news stories, including social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.
- Take care of your body.
- Take deep breaths, stretch or meditate.
- Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals.
- Exercise regularly and get plenty of sleep.
- Avoid alcohol and drugs
- Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.
- Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.
NEED HELP? KNOW SOMEONE WHO DOES?
If you or someone you care about is feeling overwhelmed with emotions such as sadness, depression or anxiety, or if you feel like you or someone you care about might want to harm yourself or others, reach out by:
- calling 911;
- calling the Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990 or texting TalkWithUs to 66746; and
- calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or TTY 800-787-3224.
KNOW THE FACTS TO HELP REDUCE STRESS
Sharing the facts about COVID-19 and understanding the risk to yourself and people you care about can make an outbreak less stressful.
When you share accurate information about COVID-19, you can help people feel less stressed and make a connection with them.
Source: CDC.gov