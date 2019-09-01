Moms and dads have to-do lists that are never done. From starting the new school year to prepping family meals and everything in between, it's a 24/7 job and can be hard to find a moment to stop and take a breath of fresh air.
While the home should be a sanctuary to relax and de-stress, the reality is that a lot of life's biggest activities happen there. The good news is that it only takes a few minutes to ground yourself through meditation. In fact, recent studies by the National Institutes of Health indicate that meditation can improve relaxation, lower blood pressure and reduce anxiety. Learning a few easy meditation techniques will give you the ability to power through even the toughest days.
To give back to busy parents, Air Wick has provided five easy ways you can take a moment to de-stress before tackling your to-do list.
- Unplug for just five minutes: One of the biggest culprits of stress today is technology. When you're at home, set your phone on airplane mode, turn off the radio or TV, close the laptop and just shut your eyes. Breathe deeply, in through the nose and out through the mouth, at least five times. Repeat a word or phrase in your mind such as "Relax," "Calm" or "Breathe in, breathe out." When you're ready, slowly re-acclimate to your surroundings and gently get back to your busy day.
- The one-minute breath: For just a minute, commit to practicing this breathing technique to quiet your mind and restore energy. Breathe in for five seconds. Hold your breath for five seconds. Release the breath for five seconds. Hold for five seconds. Repeat just long enough to feel yourself become calmer.
- Peace begins with you: When you're standing in a long line, stuck in a meeting or even during a stressful argument, try this Kundalini meditation technique to help you stay centered even when you're feeling frazzled. Gently press the thumb of one hand against that hand's index finger, middle finger, ring finger, then pinkie finger. When you touch your index finger to your thumb, say to yourself, "Peace." When you touch your middle finger, say to yourself, "Begins." When you touch your ring finger, say to yourself, "With." When you touch your pinkie finger to your thumb, says to yourself, "Me." Breathe deeply as you think each word, and go as slowly or as quickly as you like.
- Peace is in your pulse: For meditation beginners, this practice can help improve concentration and bring calm. Sit comfortably cross-legged on the floor. Close your eyes and focus on the space between your eyebrows. Place the four fingers of your right hand on your left wrist and feel your pulse. The fingers are in a straight line, lightly pressed on the wrist so you can feel your pulse in each fingertip. On each beat of your pulse, mentally hear the sound "Sat Nam," which means "truth identified."
- Walk it out: When you're feeling stressed, you feel disconnected from your body as well as the outside world. You can add meditation to your walking, even if you're just going through the grocery store or from your car to your office. If you can get outside, just being outdoors can improve your mood. Between the vitamin D from the sun and the tendency to breathe more deeply when you're around fresh air, trees or flowers, just getting outside for a little while can both relax and energize you. Take a deep breath with every step or two. Feel your feet and focus on being more grounded with every step. Repeat a phrase or mantra while you walk, such as "I am calm now."
Today's parents have a lot on their plate, so finding time to relax is a challenge. With these tips, you can take a break just about anywhere. Next time you're feeling stressed, just say, "Peace."
UPCOMING EVENTS
- Red Rooster 5-mile run and 1-mile run/walk: Runs begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at the Dassel Ball Park. Same-day registration begins at 7 a.m. Advance registration is available at dassel.com.
- Discover the Crow River: Experience the river via paddle sports rentals of canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards through Labor Day (Sept. 2) at Masonic/West River Park.
- Power of Produce Club: Wednesdays and Saturdays, the club provides free produce for children age 3-12 at the Hutchinson Farmers Market, Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E. Market hours are 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. The market continues through October.
- Wheel & Cog: $2 Tuesdays 4-7 p.m. on Sept. 10 and 24 offer reduced admission at the Wheel & Cog Children's Museum of Hutchinson, Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S.
- Running group: Wednesdays and Saturdays, the Hutchinson Community Running Group meets 7 p.m. at Library Square. Connect on Facebook for run updates.
- BikeHutch: Connect with the Hutchinson Biking Group on Facebook for local rides and trail conditions.
- Luce Line Lace-Up: Pick your distance for the Saturday, Sept. 14, even: 1 mile, 5K, 10K or half marathon. Registration is open at lucelinelaceup.com.
- Spooky Sprint: Registration is open for the 5K family fun run/walk and the 1/2-mile kids dash on Saturday, Oct. 26. Visit spookysprint.org. Costumes are welcome.