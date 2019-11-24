Thanksgiving is one of the most anticipated meals of the year, so make it memorable for the right reasons. Follow these food safety tips:
PLAN AHEAD AND MAKE SPACE
If buying a fresh turkey, purchase it one to two days before you plan to cook it, and place it in the refrigerator on a tray that can catch any juices that may leak until you are ready to cook. Frozen turkeys should be thawed in the refrigerator. Allow 24 hours of thawing for every 4-5 pounds.
DON’T WASH THE TURKEY
Washing the turkey can splash bacteria up to 3 feet, contaminating countertops, towels and other food. Keep raw turkey separated from all other foods and use separate cutting boards, plates and utensils. Wash hands, surfaces and utensils between each food prep.
USE A FOOD THERMOMETER
The only way to determine if your turkey is cooked to the correct internal temperature is to use a food thermometer. A whole turkey should be checked in three locations: the innermost part of the thigh and wing, and the thickest part of the breast. Your thermometer should read 165 degrees in all three places. If it doesn’t, continue cooking.
PROPERLY STORE LEFTOVERS
Promptly refrigerate leftovers by cutting the turkey into smaller slices and placing in shallow containers. Use leftover turkey within three to four days or freeze. Reheat thoroughly to 165 degrees.
If the holiday meal becomes overwhelming, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has a toll-free hotline open 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Thanksgiving Day with live food safety experts available to help in English and Spanish. Call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854. Happy Thanksgiving!
Sources: USDA and The Journal of the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics.