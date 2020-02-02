Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America. While age, gender and family history cannot be controlled, there are things that you can do to reduce your risk. Healthy food choices and an active lifestyle can have a big impact on your heart's health. Here are a few steps to a healthier heart:
- Be physically active in your own way. Regular, moderate physical activity lowers blood pressure and helps your body control stress and weight. Start by doing what you can, even if it’s 5-10 minutes. Always check with your physician before beginning a workout regimen.
- Eat more fruits and vegetables. One great goal is to fill half your plate with colorful fruits and vegetables at every meal.
- Prepare meals at home so you can control ingredients and preparation methods. Spice up meals with herbs and spices instead of salt.
- Look for the Heart-Check mark to easily identify foods that can be part of an overall healthy eating pattern.
- Eat whole grains. Not only do they provide more vitamins and minerals than refined grains, whole grains are naturally high in fiber, helping you feel full and satisfied, which makes it easier to maintain a healthy body weight. Whole grains are also linked to a lower risk of heart disease, diabetes, certain cancers and other health problems.
- Regularly eat fatty fish including salmon, lake trout, albacore tuna (in water, if canned), mackerel and sardines.
- Choose a heart-healthy cooking method that uses little or no fat: broil, bake, roast, boil, poach or steam.
- Eat fewer foods with saturated fats and trans fats. Check the nutrition facts label. Products can be listed as “0 grams of trans fats” if they contain less than 0.5 grams of trans fat per serving. Review the ingredients list. If hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated is listed in the ingredients, there are trans fats in the product.
- Watch for added sugars. The updated nutrition fact labels have a separate line for added sugars. Choose products with very low or no added sugars.
- Don’t dismiss entire food groups unless necessary because of a medical condition. Eat a variety of foods to get all the nutrients your body needs.
- Find heart-healthy substitutes for your favorite foods that are not heart healthy.
- Be mindful when eating so that you enjoy every bite. Avoid distractions such as watching TV or talking on the phone when eating.
For heart-healthy recipes, visit heart.org. Click on healthy living then recipes and check out the online cookbook that includes a nutrition fact label for each recipe. Celebrate Heart Month by cooking up a new dish that your heart will love.
Sources used: eatright.org and heart.org