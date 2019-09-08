Suicidal thoughts, much like mental health conditions, can affect anyone regardless of age, gender or background. In fact, suicide is often the result of an untreated mental health condition. Suicidal thoughts, although common, should not be considered normal and often indicate more serious issues.
Each year, more than 41,000 individuals die by suicide, leaving behind their friends and family members to navigate the tragedy of loss. In many cases, friends and families affected by a suicide loss (often called “suicide loss survivors”) are left in the dark. Too often the feelings of shame and stigma prevent people with suicidal thoughts from talking openly.
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. While suicide prevention is important to address year-round, Suicide Prevention Awareness Month provides a dedicated time to come together with collective passion and strength around a difficult topic. The truth is, we can all benefit from honest conversations about mental health conditions and suicide, because just one conversation can change a life.
Source: NAMI
CRISIS RESOURCES
- If you or someone you know is in an emergency, call 911 immediately.
- If you are in crisis or are experiencing difficult or suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-TALK (8255).
- If you’re uncomfortable talking on the phone, you can also text NAMI at 741-741 to be connected to a free, trained crisis counselor on the Crisis Text Line.
- McLeod County Mental Health Crisis Response Services is now available 24/7 at 320-864-2713 or 888-302-2898.
- Hutchinson Health 24-hour Helpline: 320-484-4585
- Woodland Centers Crisis Line: 800-432-8781
- Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-273-8255, En Español: 888-628-9454
- The Trevor Project LGBTQ Crisis and Suicide Hotline: 866-488-7386
- Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255
- Teen Crisis Line: 310-855-4673
