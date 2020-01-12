If you're looking to jump-start your new year, here is a list to help you get started:
- $2 Tuesdays at Wheel and Cog Children’s Museum in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Reduced admission is offered 4-7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month.
- A variety of classes ranging from personal enrichment to exercise are available in the PRCE brochure. Pick up a copy at any city office including the library, or check it out at hutchinsonprce.com/recreation-center/prce-brochure
- The Hutchinson Recreation Center, 900 Harrington St. S.W., is available for a variety of fun and enjoyable activities for people of all ages. Activities include: open basketball, $3; basketball/volleyball court rental, $20 per hour per court; Sunday family open gym, $5 per family; indoor playground for age 5 or younger, $3 per child or $4 for family, and a family pass is $50; private gym rental, $40 per hour; pickleball, $3; walking/jogging, free; and snowshoe rental, $5 and available 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday, with adult and youth sizes available. For more information, call the rec center at 320-587-2975.