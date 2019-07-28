For many families, summer is a season filled with time in the water, eating outside, swatting mosquitoes and lots of activities: hockey camp, dance camp, summer school, theater camp, swim camp, summer arts programs, football camp and much more. We have an active community and many adults play the role of “chauffeur” and “fan club” throughout the year.
According to the article "The Positive Effects of Extracurricular Activities on Students," there are five key ways extracurricular activities impact students:
- reduced behavior problems
- higher grades and positive attitudes towards school
- dropout rate decreases
- leadership, teamwork, organization, analytical thinking, problem solving, time management, and individual strengths are grown
- increase in social and emotional intelligence
All in all, being involved (whether you’re a student at school or an adult in the community) encourages a sense of belonging and commitment to the people and place around you.
United Way of McLeod County is hosting the first annual Kickin’ It for McLeod County kickball tournament on Sept. 7 to support the United Way Activities Scholarship Program. This program was started in 2015 to subsidize school activity fees for fifth- through eighth-grade McLeod County students who need assistance paying for extracurricular activities.
To date, United Way of McLeod County has given more than $11,500 to ensure that 200 students could participate in activities of their choice without worrying about economic barriers. This year, UWMC is planning to expand the program beyond fifth through eighth grade and is working to create a United Way Family Activity Scholarship Program to encourage participation in not only school extracurricular activities, but other family activities such as playing at the local children’s museum, swimming passes or taking a pottery class. To make this a reality, UWMC’s goal is to raise $10,000 on Sept. 7.
How can you support United Way of McLeod County and the scholarship program? Get a team of 8-12 together for the kickball tournament. It will be a day of fun, friends and supporting United Way. Volunteers and cheerleaders are also needed for the event to run smoothly.
Visit unitedwaymcleodcounty.org for more information and to register your team. If you have questions email hannah@unitedwaymcleodcounty.org.