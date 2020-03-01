I’m passionate about nutrition and am excited to announce that March is National Nutrition Month!
This celebration initiated by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics promotes the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating habits. This year’s theme is "Eat Right, Bite by Bite."
Good nutrition shouldn’t be restrictive or overwhelming. Small goals and changes can have a cumulative effect, and every little bit (or bite) of nutrition is a step in the right direction.
Here’s a few simple steps for a healthful lifestyle:
Eat a variety of nutritious foods every day: Include healthful foods from all food groups, hydrate healthfully, learn how to read a nutrition fact label, practice portion control, and take time to enjoy your food
Plan your meals each week: Use a grocery list to shop for healthful foods, be menu savvy when eating out, choose healthful recipes to make or modify to make recipes healthier, enjoy healthful meals at work/school, and plan healthful eating while traveling.
Learn skills to create tasty meals: Keep healthful ingredients on hand, practice proper food safety, eat together as a family, reduce food waste, and try new foods and flavors.
With these tips you’ll be on your way to a healthful lifestyle, bite by bite.
Source: eatright.org