During the holidays with all the family celebrations and community festivities, there are many ways to make connections with those around us. During the winter months, we may be looking for ways to fill our time until the warmer days of spring arrive. Consider this suggestion: Hutchinson Connects invites you to participate in the seventh annual One Book, One Community program.
This community book read is an opportunity to connect with your family, friends, co-workers and neighbors around a shared book. “Winterdance: The Fine Madness of Running the Iditarod” by Gary Paulsen is this year's book choice. This is the true account of Paulsen's passionate determination to run the challenging dog-sled race of more than 1,100 miles across Alaska's most brutal terrain. Paulsen is best known for his many young adult books such as “Hatchet” and has more that 200 books in print.
The One Book, One Community program is a partnership of Hutchinson Connects, Hutchinson Public Library, Hutchinson Health and the Leader and receives funding from the Minnesota Legacy Fund and the Friends of the Library. For more information visit bit.ly/2thkZqP.
STEPS TO PARTICIPATE
1. Get a copy of the book and read it. The book is on sale in Hutchinson at Cash Wise and the Village Shop. You can also borrow "Winterdance" at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. The library has a book club kit with 12 copies of the book and a reader's guide that can be checked out to book clubs or groups. Call Katy Hiltner, head librarian, for more information at 320-587-2368.
2. Share the book with others. If you belong to a book club, suggest “Winterdance" as your reading choice. Don't belong to a book club? Think about starting one by suggesting the idea to friends, acquaintances or co-workers and connect with them in a new way.
3. Attend the One Book, One Community events. Two events are planned:
- Community Book Discussion: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
- Panel Discussion: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at Christ the King Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Speakers Jamie Nelson, dog mushing professional and Iditarod racer, and Dr. John Reichert, Iditarod volunteer veterinarian, will share their experiences. Admission is free and the public is welcome.