My mom died of a stroke, so this subject hits close to home for me. In the months after my mom’s death I decided to up my healthy lifestyle a notch because stroke is preventable, and I wanted to do everything I could so this wouldn’t happen to me.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to 80 percent of strokes could be prevented through healthy lifestyle changes and working with your health care team to control health conditions that raise your risk for stroke. You can help prevent stroke by making healthy lifestyle choices.
I’m a firm believer in preventive medicine, so here’s a few tips from the CDC to get you on your way.
Healthy diet: Choosing healthy meal and snack options can help you prevent stroke. Be sure to eat plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. Eating foods low in saturated fats, trans fat and cholesterol and high in fiber can help prevent high cholesterol. Limiting salt (sodium) in your diet can also lower your blood pressure. High cholesterol and high blood pressure increase your chances of having a stroke.
Healthy weight: Being overweight or obese increases your risk for stroke. To determine whether your weight is in a healthy range, doctors often calculate your body mass index, or BMI. If you know your weight and height, you can calculate your BMI at the CDC’s Assessing Your Weight website, cdc.gov/healthyweight/assessing/index.html. Doctors sometimes also use waist and hip measurements to measure excess body fat.
Physical activity: Physical activity can help you stay at a healthy weight and lower your cholesterol and blood pressure levels. For adults, the surgeon general recommends two hours and 30 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity, such as a brisk walk, each week. Children and teens should get one hour of physical activity every day.
No smoking: Cigarette smoking greatly increases your chances of having a stroke. If you don’t smoke, don’t start. If you do smoke, quitting will lower your risk for stroke. Your doctor can suggest ways to help you quit.
Limited alcohol: Avoid drinking too much alcohol, which can raise your blood pressure. Men should have no more than two drinks per day, and women only one. Or better yet, none.
For more information, visit cdc.gov.