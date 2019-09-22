The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that we make at least half of our grains whole grains. But what is a whole grain? Why does it matter?
Whole grains are the entire seed of a plant and are made up of three edible parts: the bran, the germ and the endosperm. Whole grains are either present in their whole form or ground into a flour while retaining all parts of the seed. So, whole grains are either single foods such as oatmeal, barley, brown and wild rice, popcorn, buckwheat, bulgur and millet, or ingredients in products such as buckwheat in pancakes or whole wheat flour in bread.
Whole grain products are also our body’s main source of energy and important sources of fiber, iron, B vitamins (thiamin, riboflavin, niacin and folate), protein and minerals (selenium, potassium and magnesium). Refined grains have had the bran and the germ removed, reducing protein content by 25 percent and other key nutrients.
Grains are naturally high in fiber, helping you feel full and satisfied, which makes it easier to maintain a healthy body weight. Whole grains are also linked to a lower risk of heart disease, diabetes, certain cancers and other health problems.
The Whole Grain Stamp makes it easy for busy shoppers to identify products. The 100 percent stamp is for products where all of the grain is whole grain. The 50 percent stamp is for products where at least 50 percent of the grain is whole. The basic stamp is for products that contain a significant amount of whole grain but primarily contain refined grains. Each stamp also shows how many grams of whole grain are in a serving of the product. Some manufacturers still need to update product packaging with the new stamps.
Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends that we make half or more of our grains whole grains. For everyone age 9 or older, this means eating three to five servings or more of whole grains every day.
One serving of whole grains equals:
- 1/2 cup cooked brown rice or other cooked grain
- 1/2 cup cooked 100 percent whole grain pasta
- 1/2 cup cooked hot cereal, such as oatmeal
- 1 ounce uncooked whole grain pasta, brown rice or other grain
- 1 slice 100 percent whole grain bread
- 1 very small (1 ounce) 100 percent whole grain muﬃn
- 1 cup 100 percent whole grain ready-to-eat cereal
Make easy substitutions:
- Switch half the white ﬂour to whole wheat ﬂour in your regular recipes for cookies, muﬃns, quick breads and pancakes. Or be bold and add up to 20 percent of another whole grain ﬂour such as sorghum.
- Replace 1/3 of the ﬂour in a recipe with quick oats or old-fashioned oats.
- Add 1/2 cup of cooked bulgur, wild rice or barley to bread stuﬃng.
- Add 1/2 cup of cooked wheat or rye berries, wild rice, brown rice, sorghum or barley to your favorite canned or homemade soup.
- Use whole corn meal for corn cakes, corn breads and corn muﬃns.
- Add 3/4 cup of uncooked oats for each pound of ground beef or turkey when you make meatballs, burgers or meatloaf.
- Stir a handful of rolled oats in your yogurt for a quick crunch with no cooking necessary.
Try new foods:
- Make risottos, pilafs and other rice-like dishes with whole grains such as barley, brown rice, bulgur, millet, quinoa or sorghum.
- Enjoy whole grain salads such as tabbouleh.
- Buy whole grain pasta or a blend that’s part whole grain, part white.
- Try whole grain breads. Kids especially like whole grain pita bread.
- Look for cereals made with grains such as kamut, kasha (buckwheat) or spelt.
Keep these whole grain basics in mind and set yourself up for healthier eating all day long.
Sources: wholegrainscouncil.org and mayoclinic.org
