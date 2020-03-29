The outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) may be stressful for people and communities. Everyone reacts differently, and your own feelings will change over time. Notice and accept how you feel. Taking care of your emotional health during an emergency will help you think clearly and react to the urgent needs to protect yourself and your family. Self-care during an emergency will help your long-term healing.
Take the following steps to cope:
- Take care of your body. Try to eat healthy well-balanced meals, exercise regularly and get plenty of sleep. Avoid alcohol, tobacco and other drugs.
- Connect with others. Share your concerns and how you are feeling with a friend or family member. Maintain healthy relationships and build a strong support system.
- Take breaks. Make time to unwind and remind yourself that strong feelings will fade. Try taking in deep breaths. Try to do activities you usually enjoy.
- Stay informed. When you feel that you are missing information, you may become more stressed or nervous. Watch, listen to or read the news for updates from officials. Be aware that there may be rumors during a crisis, especially on social media. Always check your sources and turn to reliable sources of information such as your local government authorities.
- Avoid too much exposure to news. Take breaks from watching, reading or listening to news stories. It can be upsetting to hear about the crisis and see images repeatedly. Try to do enjoyable activities and return to normal life as much as possible and check for updates between breaks.
- Seek help when needed. If distress impacts activities of your daily life for several days or weeks, talk to a clergy member, counselor or doctor, or call the 24/7 Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 800-985-5990.
Help is also available by reaching out to:
- The National Alliance on Mental Illness: call 800-950-6264 or visit info@nami.org
- National Institute of Mental Health: call 866-615-6464
- Mental Health America Hotline: text MHA to 741741
- Crisis Text Line: text CONNECT to 741741
- Veterans Crisis Line: call 800-273-8255 or text a message to 838255
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: call 800-273-8255