Sometimes improving your health, life and happiness doesn't mean taking a new medication or seeking professional help.
One of the first pieces of advice that Dan Buettner, founder of the Blue Zones movement, always gives as a way to improve your life, health and happiness is to sign up to volunteer in your community. It’s a long-term investment in your health and in your city if you sign up to do it regularly, and you’ll meet like-minded people along the way.
It turns out that helping others benefits our health, just as it benefits those we serve through volunteering. By giving of ourselves, we not only improve our health and happiness but increase our involvement with our community. Meeting like-minded people, and creating a new circle of social networks improves our lives and the community as a whole.
Minnesota is listed as No. 2 in volunteering among the states in 2018 at the National and Community Service website nationalservice.gov/serve/via/states. In Hutchinson, we are fortunate to have a wealth of opportunities for those of all ages and abilities to volunteer, to enhance the quality of life in our community, and to create that feeling of belonging. Most public service organizations, churches and schools in Hutchinson have many ways that you can help out.
Good advice from Kay Johnson at the Leader is for people “to follow their heart. For example, if they love animals, contact the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter. If they like to work with older adults, call Harmony River Living Center or Ecumen Oaks and Pines.”
If you volunteer, you often get more out of it than you give. It can be an enjoyable experience, an excellent tool for driving away loneliness, improving your health and creating deeper connections with your community. It is definitely a win-win situation
