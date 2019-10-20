If you looked at the byline above, you might ask, “What is Hutchinson Connects?”
It’s the new, snappy name for what has been known for several years as the Hutchinson Connect Wholeheartedly Committee. We’re an informal group of volunteers who help promote National Night Out and One Book, One Community. We encourage acts of kindness and Little Free Libraries. And we do a whole lot more.
We’ve been around since the early days of Heart of Hutch, a grass-roots “movement” established in 2010 to support activities that help Hutchinson residents live well. Heart of Hutch was based on Dan Buettner’s book, “The Blue Zones: 9 Lessons for Living Longer from the People Who’ve Lived the Longest.” We are committed to the principles outlined in Buettner’s book, which match the Eat-Move-Connect well-being philosophy noted at the top of this page.
When Hutchinson Health became aligned with HealthPartners in 2018, the Eat and Move portions of Heart of Hutch were absorbed into other exciting programs offered by our community’s clinic and hospital. The Connect group, made up of volunteers who are committed to fighting isolation, continues to meet monthly to plan and support activities that help everyone in our community engage with each other in enriching, satisfying ways.
WHAT KIND OF WAYS?
Early on, we promoted families eating together. We know from studies that children from families who eat together do better in school, are less likely to have trouble with the law, and are more socially well-adjusted overall. To that end, we hosted a forum about the benefits of eating together and began this column in the Leader, which focuses on tips and other ideas that help bring people together.
At the same time, the city of Hutchinson was undergoing budget cuts and identified a shortage of staff time to promote National Night Out. We recognized the value of this special day and decided to take this mission under our wings. To this day, Hutchinson is one of the strongest supporters of National Night Out, hosting more than two dozen neighborhood parties on the first Tuesday of every August.
We also know that people who like to read want to talk about what they read. So we’re a strong supporter of Hutchinson’s One Book, One Community reading program. Every year, the entire community is invited to read the same book and come together at two or three events where we discuss it. Our group works with a subcommittee to bring in authors and cover other costs associated with the discussions. To date, we have supported communitywide readings of six books.
Tied in with that reading, we support Little Free Libraries. You might have a Little Free Library near your home. A Little Free Library is a weather-protected box mounted on a post, typically in someone’s front yard. This box has a clear plastic door that you can open to discover all kinds of books for all ages and interests. The concept behind the Little Free Libraries is to take a book and leave one behind. Hutchinson now has more than 25 Little Free Libraries.
In recent years we have also advocated random acts of kindness. We know that many of our community’s residents are “unsung heroes” who quietly do great things for their neighbors. They shovel sidewalks, rake leaves, paint rooms and offer babysitting at no costs. They’re willing to take their neighbors to medical appointments and the grocery store. We’re working on ways to recognize their good work and point out how this service benefits all of us, and in the end, makes our community a better place.
We’d like to hear other ideas you might have to improve social connections in Hutchinson. And we’re always looking for those who want to join our group. We meet at 4 p.m. on the third Monday of the month at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan Street S.E. Feel free to drop in on one of our meetings any time. We’d love to see you.