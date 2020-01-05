You dug into the research, ran all the numbers then signed up for a new health plan. Your member ID card arrives in the mail.
So, now what? Here are two things you should do on day one to manage your health costs better this year.
Create an online account: If your insurance company gives you access to your account online, set it up as soon as you can, usually once you have a member ID number. You can review the details of your plan, search for covered doctors and use cost calculators and other tools to make money-savings decisions.
Get cozy with the basics: Log on to that member account and refresh yourself on your plan’s basics: How much will you have to pay before your plan starts to help (your deductible)? What fees will you pay for going to the doctor and filling prescriptions (copays)? What is the absolute most you’d have to pay for covered care this year (your out-of-pocket maximum)? Review the list of services your plan covers (your Summary of Benefits and Coverage) so you know what you’ll pay for specific services such as counseling or surgeries. There may be stuff in there you had no idea was covered.