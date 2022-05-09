Elaine Schiebel is the 2022 PATH International Region 6 Volunteer of the Year. PATH, which stands for Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship, serves an area that includes Manitoba, Minnesota, North Dakota, Saskatchewan, South Dakota and Wisconsin It leads the advancement of professional equine-assisted services through rigorous standards, credentialing and education.
Schiebel was the first volunteer and has continued to volunteer for more than 20 years at Equul Access Inc. of Hutchinson.
According to Marsha Anderson, founder and executive director, Schiebel was one of our few key team members during their trials with COVID-19, continually showing up and leading the charge on cleaning protocols and so on.
"She helps with all aspects of our center from cleaning stalls, horse care, and leading in lessons to fundraiser support and donating dollars in addition to hours," Anderson said. "She is that volunteer that every center wants on their team and we count our blessings every day that she is a huge part of ours."
Schiebel was celebrated at the PATH Intl. Region 6 Conference in Greenfield, Minnesota, this March. She is in the running for the PATH Intl. Volunteer of the year, among 11 other candidates. The announcement of the winner will be mid-summer with the award presentation in St. Louis, Missouri.
Equul Access Inc. will celebrate its 20th anniversary Sept. 24 at Art's Place in downtown Hutchinson. For more information, call Marsha Anderson at 320-234-7895.