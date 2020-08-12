The inclusive playground at Elks Park continues to grow, thanks largely to donations from the Hutchinson Elks Lodge 2427.
On Tuesday, Hutchinson City Council accepted a $6,000 donation from the Elks to be used for more improvements to the park, including improved lighting, bicycle parking and an ADA picnic table. The goal of the new lighting on the west side of the playground is to add security for park patrons as well as discourage vandals. For the bike parking, a concrete pad will be poured adjacent to the trail along Sherwood Street and two bike racks installed.
The total cost of the approved project is $8,400. That means the remaining $2,400 not covered by the Elks donation will be paid for from the city’s Parks 2020 budget.
— Stephen Wiblemo