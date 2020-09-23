It’s the 39th year of the Elks Gun Show. Dale Harbarth, who has coordinated the event for all of those years, described it as “definitely a sportsman’s swap meet.”
If you’re wondering what’s for sale, Harbarth ticked off guns, ammunition, shells and reloading supplies.
“A lot of people reload their own shells,” he said. “Gun cases, gun holsters, you’ve got military stuff. There’s a guy coming with old swords. There are always guys with knives. One guy has five tables of knives, gun parts and sports memorabilia, long guns, handguns, new ones and old ones. It’s quite a mixture of things.”
Unlike many events scheduled this year, the Elks annual Gun Show is moving forward as planned. But it’s not business as usual. While the show will continue to be at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, it will be spread over two buildings this year rather than one.
“We’re having it in the Horticulture Building and the Commercial Building,” reported Harbarth. “They’re almost adjoining buildings separated by a driveway.”
Food will also be available in both buildings. Volunteers from the Elks Lodge will be grilling footlong hot dogs, hamburgers and brats.
“We’re going to have counters going into the buildings and wider aisles,” he said. “We’re going to have fewer tables in the Commercial Building. Those extra tables will be added to the second building.”
In past years, the show saw about 320 tables. This year Harbarth said numbers were up to about 350 tables a week before the show.
He also was quick to say that they will be practicing the governor’s health requirements at the show. This means people are required to wear a face covering in all indoor businesses and public indoor spaces.
SHOW IS A FUNDRAISER
The Hutchinson Elks Lodge celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019. The nonprofit’s achievements are many, including being the originators of the Minnesota State Association’s Hoop Shoot.
For more than 30 years, the annual Gun Show has brought vendors and attendees from throughout the Upper Midwest. It has helped raise funds that support youth activities, such as scholarships to send 13 kids to camp every summer, as well as football, bowling, dance, cycling and many more youth activities.
Money from the show also funds the Dale Harbarth Community Service Award, a $500 scholarship given to a graduating Hutchinson High School senior each year.
Among the group’s larger undertakings was the creation of an inclusive playground at Elks Park, 1231 Sherwood St. S.E., Hutchinson.
“It provides a place for children to come and play with siblings who might have some disabilities,” said Catherine Libor Huse, one of the park’s founders, in an earlier Leader interview. “It’s inclusive to the fact that even adults can play, children can play on it, people with handicaps can play on it.”
Interested in learning more about the Elks? Give Harbarth a call at 320-587-8989.