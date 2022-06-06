Flag Day Ceremony

Hutchinson area Boy Scouts pitch in with numerous service projects each year. For instance, they help with Flag Day ceremonies, such as when they displayed the evolution of the American Flag in 2018.

 File photo

Elks to celebrate Flag Day, June 14

Hutchinson Elks Club and its officers are hosting a Flag Day ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at McLeod County Veterans Park, 255 First Ave. N.E., Hutchinson.

Local groups, clubs, organizations and services are welcome to participate in the Flag Day ceremony. Line up begins at 5 p.m. Groups are asked to wear their club uniform and bring their flags. RSVP to Greg Huge at 320-582-1158.

Following the ceremony, a light meal will be served. In case of inclement weather, a rain location will be announced on KDUZ Radio and Real Life in Hutchinson’s Facebook page.