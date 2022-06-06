Elks to celebrate Flag Day, June 14
Hutchinson Elks Club and its officers are hosting a Flag Day ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at McLeod County Veterans Park, 255 First Ave. N.E., Hutchinson.
Local groups, clubs, organizations and services are welcome to participate in the Flag Day ceremony. Line up begins at 5 p.m. Groups are asked to wear their club uniform and bring their flags. RSVP to Greg Huge at 320-582-1158.
Following the ceremony, a light meal will be served. In case of inclement weather, a rain location will be announced on KDUZ Radio and Real Life in Hutchinson’s Facebook page.