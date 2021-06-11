Hutchinson Elks #2427 is celebrating Flag Day at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 14, at Veterans Memorial Park in Hutchinson. It features a traditional program and a meal will be provided until its gone. In the event of inclement weather, the event will move to Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Elks to honor Flag Day, June 14
Kay Johnson
