Betty and Elroy Schlueter know firsthand the damage cancer can cause. The Hutchinson couple have endured the loss of Elroy’s mother, two sisters, a brother and a sister-in-law. That is partly what inspired them to create the Shining Stars back in 2001, a Relay for Life of McLeod County team that raises money and awareness for cancer.
“I was team captain for 19 years, and now our niece is doing it, Krista Howk,” Betty said.
Then, in 2007, the Schlueters were touched by cancer again. This time it was Elroy.
“A checkup determined I had (prostate) cancer,” he said. “Right away I just went ahead with having it taken care of.”
Elroy had surgery and subsequently underwent extensive radiation treatments to make sure the cancer wouldn’t return. He’s been cancer-free since 2008, and the couple have continued their Relay for Life tradition.
This summer, when Relay for Life of McLeod County hosts its annual event, the Schlueters will be there as honored guests as they've been named this year’s Mr. and Mrs. Relay. It’s the second year the event has named two special guests. Last year they were Jean and Jeanette Kappel.
“We were just surprised,” Betty said. “Just to know that somebody nominated us.”
Having so much experience dealing with cancer, the Schlueters say events such as Relay for Life are important to raise awareness about cancer prevention and early detection, but also as a way for those touched by cancer to connect.
“These gatherings we have, like Relay for Life, it gives everyone an opportunity to fight cancer and save lives,” Betty said.
As they prepare for the event, which runs from 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, to 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Masonic/West River Park, Betty said the team is making its usual plans. They’ve prepared luminaries and also plan to serve pork chops on a stick to hungry participants.
“That’s something we’ve done the past few years, and it’s been very successful for us,” Betty said. “People ask for them.”
The Shining Stars won’t be the only team at the event. According Sarah Hannah, a Relay organizer, 18 teams are registered and approximately 150 cancer survivors have been invited to the event.
Even if you aren’t part of a team, people are encouraged to come out and participate in one of the many activities scheduled to help raise money:
- 3 p.m.: Silent auction and food
- 5 p.m.: live entertainment
- 6 p.m.: a performance by Kelly’s Dance Studio
- 6 p.m.: cow bingo
- 6:15 p.m.: welcoming Mr. and Mrs. Relay
- 6:30 p.m.: opening ceremony
- 7 p.m.: butterfly release
- 7:15 p.m.: survivor lap
- 8 p.m.: live music
- 9 p.m.: luminaria lighting
- 9:15 p.m.: luminaria ceremony
- 10 p.m.: karaoke
- 4:40 a.m.: prayer service
- 5 a.m.: last lap and closing ceremony
The fundraising goal for this year is $125,000, the same as it was last year. Currently, about $36,000 has been raised, according to the American Cancer Society website. The donation window closes Aug. 2. If you wish to donate to Relay for Life of McLeod County, visit tinyurl.com/y6ylgxrz and click the donate button.