Eighteen-year-old Emma Young has a need for speed. And now she has access.
This past Thursday, friends, classmates and educators gathered in front of Hutchinson High School as Emma was presented with a new golf cart by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. When she was seated on the passenger side of the tiny blue vehicle, she was ecstatic, which came as no surprise to her father, Don Young. Emma loves ATVs and rollercoasters, and she loves taking walks, waving and smiling. The golf cart combines the best of all of those interests.
“It’s something I thought she would enjoy,” Don said. “And, unlike a trip somewhere, it’s something that’s hers. She gets to keep it.”
Emma, a senior at Hutchinson High School, has been diagnosed with Angelman syndrome. The rare genetic disease causes epilepsy and developmental delays, and has made Emma nonverbal.
“But she’s a social butterfly,” Don said.
“She loves getting her adrenaline up and that kind of stuff,” said Jennifer Rettig, Emma’s personal care assistant. “Like Don said, if she did a trip, is that something she’s going to enjoy and remember? At least with this, she can enjoy it for the rest of her life.”
Rettig looks forward to golf cart rides with Emma.
“She’s very laid back and loves to laugh,” Rettig said. “She’s just a really good person.”
Don applied to the Make-A-Wish Foundation to have a wish granted for Emma before she turned 18. It was the last opportunity for him to do so after having been denied six years ago.
“As part of her syndrome she has epilepsy,” he said. “A major seizure could unfortunately kill someone. ... I figured I would try one more time.”
This time, Make-A-Wish agreed to grant the wish, and tapped local wish granters Sherry and Garey Knudsen of Hutchinson to help make the connection. They met with Emma, handled coordination with Make-A-Wish, handled paperwork and other details, and dropped off random gift cards. Finding Emma’s cart turned out to be difficult. They had hoped to give it to her during the summer, but it ended up taking about seven months.
“That’s kind of the story today,” Garey said. “There are a lot of shortages of things.”
The two have been wish granters for 14 years and cover McLeod and Meeker counties. But due to a shortage of wish granters in rural Minnesota, they have covered other areas as well.
“It’s so rewarding, and the families are so appreciative,” Sherry said. “And Make-A-Wish just bends over backwards to do whatever they can for the families and the wish child. We get a lot of joy out of it.”