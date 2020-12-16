The Empty Bowls fundraiser, which was organized three years ago by New Journey United Church of Christ Church in Hutchinson, is changing things up this year.
"We had decided to indefinitely postpone the event due to the pandemic," said the Rev. Jill Warner, pastor at New Journey. "Then Morgan (Baum) approached us with an idea to modify and build on what we'd been doing. The result is that Empty Bowls has changed direction and gone virtual with a GoFundMe drive."
To learn more, visit the Hutchinson Empty Bowls Reimagined GoFundMe page at bit.ly/375xVkR or call the New Journey United Church of Christ Church office at 320-587-2125.