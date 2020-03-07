Building trust with someone can be hard. Building trust with public figures can be even harder.
To help build this trust, Hutchinson Police Services is teaming up with Ridgewater Community College for Coffee with Cops. The public, along with students and Ridgewater staff, are invited to the hour-long event at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at Ridgewater in the Hutchinson campus commons area.
“Coffee with Cops started just as a way for the police department to make contacts with the community,” said Hutchinson Police Chief Tom Gifferson. “It’s an excellent way for members of the community to ask questions of the police department and hopefully make … the officers more accessible to the public.”
People can expect free coffee and the opportunity to visit with a police officer.
Ridgewater is just as excited to host the event.
“We’re proud of the great working relationship we have developed with our local law enforcement and are excited to provide this opportunity for others to strengthen their relationships and expand their understanding as well,” said Beth Hepola, Ridgewater College safety administrator and emergency management coordinator.
Sgt. Ben Erlandson and officers Phil Mielke and Brad Hemling are in charge of the program, and according to Gifferson “you could expect to see them there.”
Casual conversation could touch on community topics and provide answers to questions on people’s minds.
“That’s really what our main goal is, is to get police officers out there speaking with the community,” Gifferson added.
He hopes this will be a recurring event every few weeks, and already has a partnership lined up with McDonald’s.
“We’re hopefully going to be able to expand that to other restaurants and coffee shops in the city,” he said.
Gifferson is optimistic other officers will be at the Ridgewater event because of the expected turnout.
“We would expect that we would have quite a few students that would stop in and chat,” Gifferson said.