Most Hutchinson students have been back in school these past few months due to health precautions taken by Hutchinson Public Schools. But student counts are lower than anticipated.
Preliminary 2020-21 estimates placed the expected enrollment between 2,696 and 2,724 students, down from 2,776 calculated for the prior school year. The June projection reflected ongoing statewide population trends, but also accounted for growing interest in Post-Secondary Enrollment Option.
According to data reviewed by the School Board at its quarterly meeting Oct. 26, its current enrollment on Oct. 9 was calculated at 2,600. School funding is based on enrollment. A budget presentation indicated, "revenue impact is estimated to be a reduction of $880,393 relative to the preliminary budget or a reduction of $1.47 million relative to the prior school year."
Why the larger than normal drop in enrollment? The reason is more of the same.
"(COVID) is amplifying some of the trends that weren't in our favor," said Rebecca Boll, Hutchinson Public Schools director of business and finance.
An even larger number of students are opting for PSEO, more students are homeschooling or attending online schools, and kindergarten enrollment has declined.
Expenses are expected to outpace revenue as soon as the 2021-22 school year begins unless students return, expenses are reduced or savings are used.
As is always the case when trying to make predictions on the shifting landscape of school finances, administrators have several questions about the future. The answers to these questions could be good or bad news for Hutchinson Public Schools:
- How many students will return to District 423?
- Will the state fund schools based on pre-COVID enrollment?
- Will schools receive funding lost last year during a switch to meal deliveries?
- Will the state freeze, increase or decrease funding per student?
- Will the federal government provide additional aid?
- Will the state borrow from schools to balance its budget due to COVID-19 expenses?
Hutchinson Public Schools isn't alone in noting the sudden drop in enrollment this year. Public schools across the state have noted similar trends in the face of atypical learning models and safety concerns.
The school had some optimistic budget news to review as well. As of Oct. 23, revenue and expenses were close to matching for the current school year due to COVID stimulus funds. The school received $33,020 from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund, $234,392 from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, $726,954 from state Coronavirus Relief Funds, and $230,000 from county Coronavirus Relief Funds.