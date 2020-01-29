A new federal rule appears to provide relief to farmers and rural communities that felt unfairly restricted by environmental protections, but many conservation groups say it goes too far.
The Environmental Protection Agency announced the Navigable Waters Protection Rule this past week as a replacement for the Waters of the United States Rule that was previously repealed following legal challenges. The change, which is expected to be enacted in the coming weeks, would limit federal jurisdiction to enforce restrictions to pollution and call for environmental protections pertaining to property owners by bodies of water. The new rule limits jurisdiction to oceans, rivers, streams, lakes, ponds and wetlands, as well as rivers or streams that contribute flow to traditionally navigable water. Previously, the policy was more expansive and included ditches, drainage systems and groundwater.
Farmers and businesses said the former rule created an additional set of restrictions and permitting on top of local or state protections, which came with larger expenses.
“I am hopeful that the rule announced (Jan. 23) provides farmers and ranchers more certainty about the scope of federal regulation on their property,” said Rep. Collin Peterson, who represents Minnesota’s 7th U.S. Congressional District. “Previous efforts either left too much discretion or went too far.”
“The (previous) rule expanded the definition of ‘navigable waterways’ to include everything from rivers to ditches and ponds on private land,” Rep. Pete Stauber, who represents Minnesota’s 8th U.S. Congressional District, said in a press release. “This move threatened the livelihoods of thousands of Minnesota’s farmers, miners, manufacturers and small business owners who rely on access to this water and land.
The city of Hutchinson’s environmentalist, John Paulson, said it was hard to say how the new rule would impact landowners until it was officially in place and it was more clear how the EPA planned to enforce its regulations.
“With the amount of changes we’ve seen over time ... we can speculate, but how they put it into practice isn’t known,” he said.
He said anyone planning a project that would impact a wetland or a body of water should keep an eye out, but Hutchinson wouldn’t see as much of an impact as nearby rural areas or other cities with more wetlands.
“Hutchinson in general in the city limits doesn’t have a lot of wetlands,” Paulson said. “There are maybe a dozen in city limits. Other communities have many more.”
Ryan Freitag, district manager for the McLeod County Soil and Water Conservation District, said the changes wouldn’t impact how his office enforces Minnesota’s Wetland Conservation Act.
“The State Wetland Conservation Act is a statute by Minnesota legislation enacted in ’91,” he said. “That operates separately from the federal clean water aspect.”
He said the federal rules would come in to play with the Army Corps of Engineers.
President Donald Trump touted the new rule as a way to roll back Obama-era regulations, but critics say it sets the country back even further.
“The Dirty Water Rule is the centerpiece in the Trump administration’s campaign to dismantle the Clean Water Act, reversing decades of progress for our water,” said Clean Water Action president and CEO Bob Wendelgass. “It ignores science, it tosses aside public opinion and is driven by the wish list of special interests who have tried to weaken safeguards for clean water for nearly 50 years.”
Clean Water Action is a nonprofit founded in 1972. Its Minnesota office is in Minneapolis. The Clean Water Act was passed to protect U.S. waters in 1972.
The EPA’s Science Advisory Board took issue with the new rule in a draft letter to EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler.
“The proposed rule excludes irrigation canals. ... The biological and chemical contamination of large-scale irrigation canals is an established and serious threat to public health and safety,” it reads.
It later adds, “These changes are proposed without a fully supportable scientific basis, while potentially introducing substantial new risks to human and environmental health.”