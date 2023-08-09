Relay for Life of McLeod County had its annual event Friday at Masonic West River Park. The relay started in 1993 in McLeod County, making this year the 30th anniversary. The event raised $71,953 to support cancer research and patient care.
Every Step Brings Hope
Kendall Larson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Neighbors celebrate playground upgrade as they look for more
- Minnezona melds shared dreams, as well as regional flavors
- Building on their faith: Group provides volunteer labor for school construction
- Hutchinson parks riddled with graffiti and damage
- Three injured in crash near Buffalo Lake
- Hutchinson City Council to consider cannabis restrictions
- Building improvements on display for new year at Park Elementary
- Superintendent reflects, looks forward after one year in Hutchinson
- A tradition of excellence built on family, community partnership
- Teacher, mother, wife, daughter, aunt and sister