Teens and youth can improve their reading skills by participating in the Hutchinson Public Library's summer reading program. Registration begins Monday, June 6, with the program continuing through Friday, Aug. 19.
This year’s theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path,” which focuses on summer camp at the library. Kids and teens can sign up at the library to earn reading prizes throughout the summer.
"This year we’ll also have Stories in the Park in Library Square Park 10 a.m. Thursdays," said Katy Hiltner, head librarian. "To get things started the Prairie Ecology Bus, a program sponsored by the McLeod County 4-H, will visit during the first session on June 9. Then, on Thursday, June 16, Scott Kudelka from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will share a presentation titled 'Wild about Wildlife.' The McLeod County Dairy Princesses will be guest readers on Thursday, June 23, and a McLeod County Master Gardener will be a guest reader on Thursday, June 30. In addition, the library will offer take-and-make kits for children and teens this summer as well as other fun library activities."
NEW FOR THIS SUMMER
If you enjoy being on stage or want to learn skills that will help your on-stage presence, the Hutchinson Public Library can help. It's hosting a children's theater workshop for age 5 to 12, taught and directed by Paul Warshauer of 217 Production Inc. of Sleepy Eye. The course is from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Parents are welcome to attend the 1:30 p.m. performance. Lunch and snacks will be provided by Hutchinson Friends of the Library.
Participants will read and perform "Woofy Toofy" by local author Rhonda Buerkle. Class is open for 20 participants. To reserve your spot, call the library at 320-587-2368.
The class is also being taught 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, at the Glencoe City Center Ballroom, 1107 11th St. E. Parents are welcome to attend the 1:30 p.m. performance. Lunch and snacks will be provided by the Glencoe Friends of the Library. To register for this program, call the Glencoe library at 320-864-3919.
BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE
Adults age 18 or older are welcome to join in an adult summer reading challenge. Readers will be given a "Choose Your Own Reading Adventures" game sheet. For every reading path completed, participants will earn entry into raffle prize drawings. The reading paths include:
- “All Things Minnesota,”
- “The Great Outdoors,” and “Kick Back and Relax.”
In addition, readers have an opportunity to complete a bonus path, which features fun summer activities. Each summer participant may earn up to four entries into the raffle prize drawings (one per path). This summer’s raffle prizes include gift cards to local businesses. In addition, each participant will also earn a small participation prize.
Like the youth programs, the adult summer reading challenge will run Monday, June 6, through Friday, Aug. 19.
For more information, call Katy Hiltner, head librarian, or Elisabeth Kable, youth services librarian, at 320-587-2368.