Who knew a year ago, the word "virtual" would become part of our daily lives? If you're tired of Zooming and speaking to screens, save the date 4-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, for a live, in-person Christmas event. Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson is hosting an outdoor Nativity with actors and live animals called Stations of the Stable.
Guests will enter the church’s parking lot from Merrill Avenue and exit via Miller Avenue. While driving through, guests will experience the biblical story told through the Gospels with five scenes leading up to the birth of Jesus, including what it might have been like as Mary and Joseph took the journey to the town of Bethlehem and two that tell the rest of the story such as what it might have looked like when the angels told the shepherds about the long-anticipated birth of Jesus, the promised Messiah.
“Stations of the Stable is a gift to the community,” said the Rev. JJ Morgan of Bethlehem United. “During these challenging times, we wanted to offer something that reflects the true reason for our joy, the birth of Jesus.”
Morgan said the first living Nativity event was in 1223 when St. Francis of Assisi shared his love of animals and the outdoors to create a display to share the story of “the babe of Bethlehem” with the townspeople.
The idea for this first-time event at Bethlehem United was generated about two months ago during a brainstorming session with staff. The question was asked: How can we do a Christmas event that would be safe and fun? Morgan said they kicked around all kinds of weird ideas when all of a sudden the idea of stations of the biblical story like stations of the cross came up. There was enthusiasm for the idea of stations of the stable leading up to Jesus' birth.
Morgan said what really solidified the idea was the involvement of church members Shyann and Luke Topel, who own Fat N Happy Farms Petting Zoo, south of Stewart.
"I reached out to her," Morgan said. "She committed her entire fleet of animals to be part of the process."
The couple had been part of a live Nativity scene a few years ago for a church in Hector.
"It was a manger scene," Shyann Topel said. "They had a huge turnout. At the beginning (as we talked about it), JJ said it would be great if we get 50 families. I told him, 'I think you'll be very surprised by the number of people who will show up.' I think this will be well-received, an awesome event. You won't be able to pet the animals, but you can see them. It's a great way in 2020 to celebrate Christmas and experience the Christmas story from beginning to end. It's something you can actually do this Christmas. Everything will be safe."
One of the best parts of the event is that admission is free. In fact, Morgan said they will be rewarding people for attending.
"We have a gift we're giving randomly to 100 people — a gift bag with neat things inside it," he said. "We're also having door prizes folks can register for. We'll mail them out after the event. It's a thank you to people for stopping by. We have some kind of gift to give everyone who comes through. We're planning for every car to get something. We're planning for 300 cars. Initially, we planned for the event to be half walk-thru tour and half drive-thru tour, but as the COVID numbers changed in McLeod County, we made the decision not to have a walk-thru. We had all the stuff on hand, so we're assuming 300 cars rather than 300 people."
Topel sees Sunday's event as a way to give people hope and connect with God.
"Stations of the Stable is a super cool way to do it," she said. "I think people should go because out of any time in my life I've experienced, now is the time I need hope and something to look forward to. I need to see Christmas, feel it and be a part of it. This is a great way for people to get out and experience it."