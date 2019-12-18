What would the holiday season be without music? It's hard to even imagine. Carols, both sacred and secular, greet us everywhere we go. They are played in elevators, throughout stores and on the radio 24/7. It's truly a winter wonderland of music.
To add to the glorious music of Christmas, Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson is producing its third cantata under the direction of Brandon Begnaud, music and worship director at the church. "A Child, A King: Celebrating the Son of the Father's Love" by Marty Parks is being performed at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.
"The Christmas story is one of hope, peace, joy and love," Parks wrote in the introduction. "It's a story of the infinite touching the finite with exquisite timing in the perfect location. On first reading it, we might be tempted to think that its only Israel's story. But in reality, its our story."
"It's wonderful," Begnaud said. "It's a little bit of a contrast from what we did last year. (Composer and arranger) Marty Parks does all the choir parts and his own orchestration. It's a bear hug between the two from start to finish. It's seamless and it works together beautifully. There's eight sections with narration in between. It functions the same with Christmas carols. The congregation is encouraged to join in throughout the program. It's interactive in those ways. I'm excited about it."
This is the third year Begnaud has directed this musical extravaganza that features a choir and orchestra of more than 80 participants.
The first year attracted a choir of 30 and an orchestra of less than 10. Last year brought 53 voices and an orchestra of 29 instrumentalists.
"I think there are more this year," Begnaud said. "It will be great. We have lots of repeats. Some are college kids who were seniors last year, graduated and are coming back to do it again. Some are new. We have quite a few from the community joining us, too."
SELECTING A CANTATA
The process of choosing this year's cantata started this past summer.
"I spend five to six weeks listening and looking at things and ordering samples," he said. "The process is narrowed down to five or six I like and I'll give them to Bonnie Westmiller (church organist). She narrows it down to two or three. I make a decision about what we're going to do by the end of August, beginning of September."
Once the cantata is selected, Begnaud begins recruiting singers and instrumentalists.
"I start rounding up people in September, getting a hold of people for the orchestra and planting seeds and letting people know it's happening again," he said. "It's on the burner for the better part of the fall. It's a December commitment with the first choir rehearsal Dec. 4. You're not spending months working on this."
Begnaud makes participation in the cantata easy by creating a rehearsal CD and having the music available for participants to pick up and practice at home. He also emails the orchestra parts to participants.
"Most have had their materials since November," he said. "Now it's getting together and working it out."
Remarkably, there is only one mass rehearsal where the choir and orchestra rehearse together. Otherwise, it's on your own.
"It's great to put something together like this," he said. "The communicating part is the most time consuming for me. Keeping track of the whos, lots of emails and phone calls start in September."
According to the director, last year's attendance was outstanding.
"We couldn't have expected anything better," he said. "The productions were wonderful. We were nervous about the Saturday performance, but it was the most well attended."
GRAND FINALE
One of the highlights of last year's production that will be repeated this year is the grand finale of "Joy to the World." The choir, orchestra and audience will join together and sing Begnaud's arrangement of the Christmas classic.
In a change for Begnaud, he is directing rather than playing. In addition to his church responsibilities, he is the accompanist for the Crow River Singers.
"The piano player is John Rodeberg," he said. "He puts in the hours and Bonnie Westmiller is on the organ. I get to do the fun stuff. It's a lot of work, but it's so much fun. It's great to have a finished product in your mind and witness it all come together. It's magical how it all falls into place."