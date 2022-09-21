It’s not uncommon for authoritarian figures to rattle their sabers to intimidate their neighbors. In the case of Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, threats turned into action in February when Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

This Sunday, the Greater Litchfield Opera House Association presents “Signs, Sounds & Cuisine of Peacetime Ukraine” 1-4 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free.

Tags