The latest information about pre-diabetes, heart health and healthy recipes will be presented Wednesday, Oct. 2, when two experts from Hutchinson Health speak at Grace Lutheran Church.
The program, part of Grace’s ongoing Health Talk series, starts at 7 p.m. at the church, 430 Fifth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson.
Rachel Porteous, a dietitian who serves on Hutchinson Health’s Diabetes Education Team, will discuss ways to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes. She will present tips for healthy, nutrient-dense meals and recipes to optimize health and well-being. She will also discuss ways to make comfort foods, such as hot dish, so they are healthy and balanced for families.
Janet Mraz, a registered nurse who specializes in cardiac rehabilitation, will discuss heart disease facts, statistics and risk factors. She will also present the latest information on heart technology.
The talk is free and open to the public, and there is no need to register. Healthy snacks will be served. For more information, call the church at 320-587-3051.