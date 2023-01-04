Family history

Historical records add meat to the bones of genealogy research. Photos, census records, land deeds, wills and other paperwork helps build a family story.

 Photo by Jude Beck on Unsplash

While many of us may think of family history research as a fairly recent hobby, it actually dates back to 18th century and the American Revolution when folks wanted to honor the signers of the Declaration of Independence and those who fought for it.

My cousin Martin Johnson researched our family tree back in the day when letters were the means of written communication — long before the arrival of the internet and ancestry.com.

