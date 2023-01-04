While many of us may think of family history research as a fairly recent hobby, it actually dates back to 18th century and the American Revolution when folks wanted to honor the signers of the Declaration of Independence and those who fought for it.
My cousin Martin Johnson researched our family tree back in the day when letters were the means of written communication — long before the arrival of the internet and ancestry.com.
I remember, growing up, my dad would receive an envelope every now and again from Cousin Martin who was sharing his research with family members. I don’t think my dad much cared because the envelope was filed in a desk drawer with other like correspondence.
As a lover of history, I was fascinated. I enjoyed following the chain of evidence that linked family members to famous dates in history. We’re common folk, but one name popped up via Ancestry as a shirt-tail relative — meaning someone who is distantly related — Truman Capote, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author for his novel, “In Cold Blood.”
Whether it’s true or not, I’m not sure. I’d have to do the research, and I haven’t taken the time.
That said, I may find an opportunity to do so by joining the McLeod County Historical Society’s new genealogy group. It will begin meeting the second Tuesday of the month from 10-11:30 a.m. The first meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the museum.
To find out more about this group and the reasons behind it and what to look forward to, Brian Haines, executive director, participated in this Leader Q&A.
You are reviving the genealogy group that the museum had a couple of years ago. Why?
Years ago a genealogy group met at McLeod County Historical Society, or MCHS, but that was quite some time ago. Most recently there has been some interest shown after the joint project of the Historical Society and McLeod County libraries. More and more people are looking to uncover their family history. As a result, libraries and historical societies nearly all carry a version of Ancestry for people to use. With that in mind, what better place to discover your family’s story then the History Museum. We have several sources that may not be found on Ancestry or at a public library. In addition, there might be a little uptick in interest after the COVID-19 pandemic when people were stuck inside with their computers and so on.
What is the purpose of the genealogy group?
There is such a wide range of “experience level” when it comes to doing genealogy research. We have people who volunteer at the museum, and I would consider some to be rather prolific in their skills and some in just a beginning stage. In addition, we have a lot of people coming in to research — again, some are great at research and some are just beginning. I guess our main purpose is to get people together to pick one another’s brain. Those who are just beginning can get some tips, and those who are “veteran” researchers can pass their knowledge on as well as possibly learn something new. We plan to hand out a questionnaire asking what people are interested in or having issues with. To sum it up, we want to help people get past the hesitation of getting started, as well as using tools that allow people to go outside of the U.S. to do research.
What are the benefits of attending the genealogy group at the museum?
We often have people come to the museum asking questions about their family. Some already have research completed while others are just beginning and might be unsure of how to go about it. With that in mind, programs such as Ancestry are immensely helpful for both “veteran” researchers and “newbies.” Anyone who has Ancestry knows, however, that it can get expensive. MCHS has a library version of the program that we use often and that our tiered members can use for free. We also have local sources that might not be found on Ancestry or a library. Of course, we also have computers for people to use, which not all people have access to at home.
Will there be programs with speakers or what is planned?
A good way to think of this group is like a “writers group” where we meet and help each other out by offering advice and learning new methods of research. Future programs will be aided by the questionnaire that people fill out and eventually we will have some speakers come in. It’s been so long since MCHS had a genealogy group that we are kind of feeling our way through at the moment. That said, we still expect this to be a great success.
Is there a charge to attend?
Admission to the group is free. There is a charge for using Ancestry. We do plan to offer a “research” membership in 2023 that is discounted from the normal membership fees to allow members to use Ancestry for free.
Why do you think genealogy is such a popular hobby?
I’ve been in the “history business” for nearly a decade now and I’ve noticed a trend — it seems that once people reach that 50-year-old mark, they begin to think hard about their roots. Some start out as medical research for possible tendencies toward diseases. Some are just curious. Maybe it’s the world we live in today? It’s such a fast-paced world and it seems that those little cultural “quirks” that used to be so prevalent (foods, names, slang language, dress style and so on) are getting lost in the shuffle. Maybe genealogy is a way for people to still connect with those quirks. That would be my best guess.
Does the museum get a lot of family history requests about people in the area? If so, what is your process to answer their questions? Is there a charge?
We get several people coming in looking for their family story. Some are experienced enough that we can mostly set them loose in our research library with minimal aid. Others need quite a lot of help in getting started. There is a charge for copies as well as the use of a staff member for research (we only charge if a staff member is helping to research.) Our members do get a discount with research, so it’s actually more financially beneficial to buy a membership than pay the research fees. Memberships currently start out at $25. We do plan to start a research membership, so people can pay for research alone and not the other perks of membership.
Can you tell me the meeting time/date for museum groups?
We will be doing the Genealogy group on the second Tuesday of each month at 10-11:30 a.m. The first meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 10. In addition, our History Writers group meets on the third Thursday of each month at 1:30 p.m. The next meeting is Jan. 19.
For more information about museum activities and memberships, call 320-587-2109, or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.