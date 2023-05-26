University of Minnesota Extension in Wright, McLeod and Meeker counties recently announced the addition of two interns to support the work of Agriculture and Natural Resources Systems this summer. Natalie Neumann will be Extension crops and horticulture intern, and Allison Wright will return as the Extension intern in livestock.
This summer Neumann will attend field days, write media releases, and inform the public about current crop and horticultural plant conditions in the tri-county area. She is excited to learn more about cropping systems, horticulture, and develop communication and outreach plans for farm and garden education.
Neumann lives outside of Buffalo on her family's crop and beef farm. Her duties include feeding and watering the heifers, managing feed schedules, and various other chores. In addition, she helps run the sweet corn and squash roadside market in the fall as the social media and promotion manager. Outside of her internship, you can find her showing poultry and dairy at the Wright County Fair, attending events as a Wright County dairy princess, or on the farm in the tractor cutting and baling hay this summer.
Neumann just completed her freshman year at South Dakota State University and is pursuing a double degree in entrepreneurial studies and agriculture business, minoring in land valuation and real estate.
As the Extension livestock intern, Wright will be attending field days, writing media releases, and informing the public about “Hot Topics” in animal agriculture through this internship.
Wright grew up on a farm in Hutchinson where they raise dairy, crops, beef, organic Aronia berries, and a newly added farm store. When Wright isn’t feeding calves, milking cows, or driving a tractor, she is working on her newly found hobby tooling leather and making videos for her family farm's social media pages. At college, you can find her active in the Dairy Club, Sigma Alpha Omega Sorority, Little International, College of Food and Environmental Sciences (CAFES) Ambassador Program, and the SDSU Dairy Judging Team.
Wright will be a junior this fall at South Dakota State University where she is double majoring in agriculture communications and animal science with a minor in public relations.