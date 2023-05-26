University of Minnesota Extension in Wright, McLeod and Meeker counties recently announced the addition of two interns to support the work of Agriculture and Natural Resources Systems this summer. Natalie Neumann will be Extension crops and horticulture intern, and Allison Wright will return as the Extension intern in livestock.

This summer Neumann will attend field days, write media releases, and inform the public about current crop and horticultural plant conditions in the tri-county area. She is excited to learn more about cropping systems, horticulture, and develop communication and outreach plans for farm and garden education.