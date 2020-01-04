If you have an idea to strengthen your community, you might want to look into a support opportunity from the University of Minnesota Extension.
Its Southwest Regional Sustainable Development Partnership program provides seed funding and knowledge to aid local sustainability projects that include support from university students, faculty and staff. The RSDP is seeking to partner with people it hasn't partnered with before, and hopes to:
- address health and water quality in agriculture,
- improve rural livelihood and economic viability,
- share authentic stories of resilience, or
- advance evolving technologies such as energy storage or solar energy combined with agricultural production.
“We’re excited for a new round of community ideas and university partnerships from all around communities in Southwest Minnesota,” said Southwest RSDP Executive Director Anne Dybsetter.
A LOCAL PROJECT
In 2019, graduate research assistant Yue Zhang used the partnership to study the annual Minnesota Garlic Festival in Hutchinson, which has been ongoing for 14 years at the McLeod County Fairgrounds. The festival is an educational and fundraising event for the Crow River chapter of the Sustainable Farming Association. Proceeds go to furthering its mission of raising awareness for sustainable farming, environmental health and community development.
According to the study: "The planners and sponsors of this event care about its economic importance and contribution to the region, representation of local farmers, the general experience of vendors and attendees, and feedback from stakeholders about things to be improved."
The study focused on evaluating the event's influence on growers, vendors and attendees in order to inform future decisions. It found that in 2019, 40 percent of attendees were new participants. The majority of participants (54 percent) were age 26-59, but 30 percent were older than 60.
Most attendees lived near Hutchinson or traveled from the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington area. The average spending of each visitor was $8.30 on garlic or garlic products, bringing the expected total spending on such products to $22,419 in 2019. Another $9,900 is estimated to have been spent on non-garlic products.
Visitors praised the quality of the event's products, food and entertainment, and its ticket prices. The study found visitors were educated about sustainable farming at the event. Vendors reported saving 20-60 percent of their garlic harvest for the festival, and selling 41-100 percent of it, with the average at 77 percent. The majority of vendors returned from previous years.
More details can be found in a report for the study at tinyurl.com/qoxu6bd.
HOW TO GET INVOLVED
Project ideas are accepted through Feb. 14 and can be submitted online at tinyurl.com/vcu8xuv. More information can also be found at the link.
Dybsetter is available to answer questions and discuss project ideas by email at adybsett@umn.edu or by phone at 320-235-0726, ext. 2012. The Southwest RSDP community-university governing board selects projects. The RSDP also wants to find applied research opportunities with the University of Minnesota Institute on the Environment. Learn more at tinyurl.com/rqg9w5r.