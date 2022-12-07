Local elected officials are a little busier this week with special meetings.
At 2 p.m. Thursday, the Mcleod County Board will have its annual meeting with county elected officials at the McLeod County Government Center, 520 Chandler Ave. N., Glencoe. It will also discuss 2023 committee appointments.
Board members will then convene for their weekly meeting at 4:30 p.m. That will lead to the truth-in-taxation hearing for McLeod County at 6 p.m.
The preliminary tax levy for 2023 was set at $27.3 million, a 5.5% increase. A 5% levy increase for a home valued at $200,000 would add an additional $52 in property taxes for the year. Board members have discussed hopes to bring the figure down. The final levy can be lower than the preliminary levy, or the same, but not higher.
Hutchinson’s annual truth-in-taxation hearing was Tuesday.